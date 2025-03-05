The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission says the state’s local council elections will be held on 9 August 2025.

The commission’s Chairperson, Adolphus Enebeli, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Mr Enebeli, a retired judge, unveiled the election guidelines at the meeting.

He said the election process had begun because the Supreme Court had invalidated the 5 October 2024 local election in Rivers.

He said the political parties that would field candidates in the election must complete and submit an Expression of Interest Form from Monday, 24 April to 12 May 2025 to be eligible to participate.

He further said the election campaign would commence on 7 July 2025 and end on 7 August 2025.

Mr Enebeli said interested candidates were required to pay the compulsory sum of N5,000 for the councillorship position, while N10,000 would be paid for the chairperson and vice chairperson positions.

He said the rulings of the Supreme Court must be obeyed by all Nigerians, including the election commission.

“We are unavoidably and painfully plunged into a restart, but as a responsible, law-abiding statutory body, we must demonstrate our fidelity and obedience to the rule of law,” the chairperson said.

He assured the people of transparency in the election and requested the cooperation of stakeholders to ensure a successful election.

(NAN)

