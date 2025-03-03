The management of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State has said there are ongoing efforts to rescue the three abducted students of the university.

The university’s spokesperson, Rosemary Waku, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that Operation Whirlstroke has also been involved in the rescue operation, but the school has not yet received updates on it.

Ms Waku explained that the management ordered the school’s closure last week after students grew restless, hoping the abducted students would be rescued before the end of the one-week break.

“The security forces have taken over. They have even brought an operation whirlstroke,” she said via telephone.

When contacted on Monday, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Sewuese Anene, said she has previously confirmed the incident but does not have an update on the rescue mission at this time.

Abduction

Last Tuesday, three female students of the university were kidnapped around 8:30 p.m. while walking from their hostels to the auditorium to study.

A 400 level student of Agricultural Extension at the university who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the kidnappers stormed out of the bushes and tried to take the four students who were walking but one of them wiggled out and fled the scene.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“No one saw them with a car or motorcycle. They just came out of the forest,” he said.

The abduction sparked mild protest by the students who demanded the immediate rescue of their colleagues.

In reaction, the university management issued a one-week break to students, asking them to vacate the hostels on Wednesday.

In a memo titled “Security Situation on Campus,” signed by the Registrar, John David, the university said the decision was made after a “series of consultative meetings with security agencies and stakeholders.”

“All staff, students, and the general public are enjoined to remain calm as security agencies are working tirelessly to secure the release of the abducted students,” the memo reads in part.

“The university management condemns the incident in its entirety. The government and the security agencies have been duly informed about the unfortunate incident.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

