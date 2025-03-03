February 2025 was marked by significant policy decisions, government interventions, and emerging health challenges shaping Nigeria’s healthcare sector. From crucial funding approvals aimed at mitigating the impact of dwindling foreign aid to a surge in infectious diseases, the month highlighted the country’s ongoing struggles and efforts to strengthen its health system.

Here’s a look at some of the most important health stories in February.

FEC approves billions for HIV treatment, health sector reform

In response to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US HIV funding, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N4.8 billion to support HIV treatment programmes in Nigeria.

The funds are aimed at ensuring continued access to life-saving antiretroviral therapy for people living with HIV, particularly as the country works to strengthen its domestic response amid global funding uncertainties.

The FEC is headed by Nigeria’s president and includes all his ministers. It also approved an additional N1.07 billion to finance the healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme.

Health experts have commended the move but warn that sustained financial commitment and efficient resource allocation will be crucial for its long-term impact.

Nigerian govt to absorb 28,000 health workers formerly paid by USAID

In a welcomed development, the Nigerian government announced plans to retain 28,000 health workers whose salaries were previously covered by the USAID, whose activities have been halted by US President Donald Trump.

This is part of efforts to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on foreign aid and take charge of its healthcare system.

Over 12 million girls immunised against cervical cancer

In February, the Nigerian government announced that over 12 million Nigerian girls have been immunised against cervical cancer as part of the country’s expanded vaccination programme.

The initiative, launched in 2023, aims to protect young girls from Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer.

Health officials have emphasised the need to sustain vaccination efforts, particularly in rural areas where access to immunisation remains limited.

In Nigeria, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer and the second most frequent cause of cancer deaths among women aged between 15 and 44 years. According to WHO, Nigeria recorded 12,000 cases and 8,000 deaths from cervical cancer in 2020.

Nigerians with Albinism Dying of Skin Cancer Due to Healthcare Gaps

In February, PREMIUM TIMES published a report highlighting the dire healthcare challenges faced by Nigerians with albinism, many of whom die prematurely due to lack of access to skin cancer treatment.

Three to five persons with albinism die of skin cancer every six months, and only two per cent survive to reach the age of 40.

Experts stress the urgent need for government intervention and the inclusion of albinism-related care in universal health coverage plans.

Retirement Age for Doctors and Healthcare Workers Extended to 65 Years

President Bola Tinubu approved an increase in the retirement age for doctors and healthcare workers from 60 to 65 years. This decision is aimed at addressing the shortage of medical professionals in Nigeria and retaining experienced personnel in the healthcare sector.

Health experts have lauded the move, noting that it will help curb the mass exodus of Nigerian doctors seeking better opportunities abroad.

Increased Lassa Fever cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported a continued surge in Lassa fever infections, with 290 confirmed cases and 53 deaths recorded in four weeks.

Lassa fever is transmitted to humans through contact with contaminated food or household items that are infected or direct contact with its patient.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and, in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

The NCDC noted that the national Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral incident management system has been activated to coordinate response at all levels at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

Nigeria research institute warns of recurring infectious diseases

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has raised concerns over the increasing prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in Nigeria, particularly Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHFs).

The institute emphasised the urgent need for enhanced disease surveillance, improved diagnostics, and increased public awareness to curb the spread of these infections.

Trump to slash USAID’s foreign assistance budget by 92%

February ended with President Trump’s administration disclosing plans to slash USAID’s foreign assistance budget by 92 per cent, thus significantly reducing the agency’s ability to support development efforts in countries like Nigeria.

The agency said that the contract and foreign assistance programmes to be eliminated total $54 billion. It said the slash in the USAID programme is part of a review to significantly reduce US foreign assistance to countries.

One of the areas most impacted in Nigeria by the US cut in development funding is HIV treatment and prevention.

