The Lagos State Government has assured commuters that efforts are underway to ease congestion on the alternative pedestrian bridge in Oshodi, following the closure of the main bridge linking Oshodi Bus Terminals 2 and 3.
In a statement on his personal X account on Monday, the Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, acknowledged the challenges residents face because of the high volume of foot traffic.
He reassured the public that the government was taking steps to address the situation.
“Dear Lagosians, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has taken note of the numerous complaints regarding the pedestrian bridge in Oshodi this morning,” Mr Wahab wrote.
He commended residents for complying with the state’s ban on highway crossing and urged them to remain law-abiding while the government works on solutions.
“We thank you for adhering to the ‘No Crossing of Highway’ law in Lagos State. We plead that everyone continues to comply as we work to improve your commute,” he added.
The Punch reported that the congestion follows the government’s decision in January to shut down the pedestrian bridge over safety concerns.
The state government had warned against crossing highways where pedestrian bridges are available and launched enforcement measures, including arrests.
The overcrowding has sparked safety concerns among pedestrians, with viral photos and videos showing the alternative bridge packed with commuters. Many have also raised concerns over the rising incidents of theft in the area.
Government officials say measures to ease the pressure on the bridge are already in motion, though specific details on proposed interventions are yet to be disclosed.
