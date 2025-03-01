President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor) is one of the dignitaries expected to grace the 70th anniversary symposium in honour of Femi Badejo, a professor, on March 4, 2025.

Mr Ramos-Horta, who is also Nobel Laureate for Peace, is expected to lead the symposium’s opening session titled, “The Politics of Power: Interrogating the Role of Special Interests in Nigeria’s Development.”

The event is part of activities to mark Prof. Badejo’s 70th birthday and is scheduled to hold at the Tetfund Lecture Theatre, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Adele Jinadu, a professor is also expected to deliver the event’s keynote address, while former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ike Nwachukwu, a retired major general, is expected to chair the panel session.

Other activities scheduled in honour of the academic, writer and diplomat include a birthday lecture titled, Power, Privilege & Philosophy, to be delivered by Toyin Falola, a professor, on 15 March at the UNILAG Estate, Magodo, Lagos.

On 17 March activities for the celebration of Mr Badejo will climax with a History and Heritage Tour of the Prince Yemisi Shyllon Museum, Pan African University, Lagos.

