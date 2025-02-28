The Rivers State Government has insisted that the issue of defection of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers was not before the Supreme Court for determination.
Nigeria’s highest court earlier today restored the pro-Wike lawmakers as the legitimate members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The court, in a unanimous decision, also stopped the federal government from paying allocation to the oil-rich state, which has been in crisis since late 2023.
The state government in its reaction to the court decision said the issue of defection was not a matter before the Supreme Court for determination.
The State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, in a statement on Friday said the matter of defection was pending before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Channels Television reported.
Mr Johnson, however, said the government will thoroughly study the situation upon receiving detailed information before deciding on the next course of action in the best interest of the state and its residents.
The commissioner advised Rivers people to remain calm, and law-abiding, and continue with their business as the government seeks further clarity on the court’s verdict.
Mr Johnson reiterated the state government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the state’s best interests in all matters.
Backstory
The oil-rich state has been engulfed in a political crisis after Governor Siminalayi Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the FCT minister.
The crisis split the state legislature into two factions – 27 lawmakers are loyal to Mr Wike while three are with Mr Fubara.
The crisis worsened when the pro-Wike lawmakers defected from the PDP to APC, prompting their seats to be declared vacant by Mr Fubara’s allies.
However, Mr Wike allies later made a u-turn, insisting they never defected, prompting a legal challenge that the Supreme Court earlier today decided in their favour.
