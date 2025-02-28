The Islamic month of Ramadan will begin in Nigeria on Saturday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has announced.

Mr Abubakar, who doubles as the president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said this in a broadcast Friday night.

The announcement followed reports of sighting of the crescent moon on Friday in Maiduguri and Bama area of Borno State, the Sultan said.

The Muslim leader said he felicitates with the entire Muslim community on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1446AH Ramadan Fast.

He prayed that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the fasting exercise and to maximise the benefits therein.

Earlier, the Ramadan crescent (moon) was sighted in Saudi Arabia and other countries around the world.

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

Throughout the month, observing Muslims fast from just before the sunrise prayer, Fajr, to the sunset prayer, Maghrib.

The fast entails abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to achieve greater “taqwa”, or consciousness of God.

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

Last year, fasting across the world ranged from 10 to 20 hours a day.

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr. In Arabic, it means “festival of breaking the fast”. Depending on the new moon sighting, Eid al-Fitr this year is likely to fall on 30 March.

