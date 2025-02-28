The Supreme Court, on Friday, nullified the local government election in Rivers State.
The election was conducted on 5 Octover 2024.
A five-member panel of the Supreme Court unanimously held that the election was conducted in violation of relevant laws.
Jamilu Tukur, in the lead judgement, agreed with the appellant, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that conditions precedent were not complied with before the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) held the election.
Mr Tukur held that there was no evidence that the voters’ registration continued until 90 days before the election and that the requisite notices were issued as required by law.
