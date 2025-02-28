A Lagos High Court has made a significant ruling in the ongoing saga involving the former Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and the lawmakers.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro ordered that all members of the Assembly be joined as parties in the suit filed by Mr Obasa, effectively expanding the scope of the case.

Justice Pinheiro also fixed March 7 for the hearing of all pending applications in the suit

The ousted Speaker had taken the Assembly and the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda to court, challenging the legitimacy of his removal from office.

In the application dated 12 February, and filed by his lawyer, Afolabi Fashanu, Mr Obasa claims that his impeachment on 13 January, was unlawful, as it occurred while the Assembly was in recess and he was out of the country.

He argued that the removal process violated the Nigerian Constitution and the Assembly’s standing rules, and is seeking a court order to declare his removal null and void.

Mojisola Meranda’s legal team is led by seasoned lawyer Tayo Oyetibo, while Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, heads the counsel representing the 36 lawmakers added to the suit, alongside Muiz Banire, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Mr Obasa had denied the existence of the suit on Thursday when reporters asked why he was returning to the assembly when he had filed a suit challenging his removal in court.

“I don’t have anything like that in court,” he said.

