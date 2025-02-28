A top security official told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Obasa was provided with security officials as speaker because his removal was illegal.
“Obasa was not properly impeached as Speaker, so his removal is illegal,” the source said asking not to be named as he has no permission to talk to journalists.
Although Mr Obasa’s struggles appear to be with his colleagues, insiders in the state say his major problem is with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Although many state governors in Nigeria have a firm control of their House of Assembly including the speaker, it has never been so since Mr Sanwo-Olu assumed the Lagos governorship seat. Although both men are members of the ruling party, APC, their relationship has been like that of a cat and mouse with many party members accusing Mr Obasa of disrespecting the governor.
Apart from splitting the Assembly, the feud has also split the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the unconstitutional body recognised as the topmost group in the Lagos APC.
While some GAC members like former senator Ganiyu Solomon are believed to support Mr Obasa, others like former senator Musiliu Obanikoro allegedly side with the governor.
Mr Sanwo-Olu has, however, refrained from publicly speaking about the Assembly’s crisis.
On Thursday, the majority members of the assembly suggested that majority of the GAC members were behind Mr Obasa’s controversial return.
“We are not against the (party) leadership’s decision, but they should tell us to our face, instead of hearing rumours,” the Chairman of the House of Assembly’s Committee on Information, Security, and Strategy, Steven Ogundipe, told journalists.
