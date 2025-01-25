Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, asserts that his removal from office was unconstitutional and that he remains the rightful Speaker.

He made this declaration during a press conference held on Saturday where he insisted that due process was not followed in his removal.

“I am still the Speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me in the proper way,” he said.

Having served as a lawmaker for over two decades, he acknowledged that voting out a Speaker is not unprecedented. He emphasised that such a process must strictly adhere to constitutional guidelines, ensuring the removal is legitimate.

He noted that his relationship with his fellow lawmakers, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, President Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders remains cordial.

Mr Obasa addressed a gathering of supporters at a welcome event held in Ikeja GRA. The event was organised by loyal supporters from Agege, Alimosho, and Kosofe local government areas.

He reassured his supporters that he would continue to serve as a lawmaker.

He pledged to remain dedicated to his constituents, who have consistently placed their trust in him through their votes and unwavering support.

“I am not afraid of being removed. If you remove me, you have not taken my life, and it is not going to stop me from being a member of the House and serving my constituency.

“I thank God for my people in Agege. Repeatedly, they have retained me to represent them six times, so why should I be afraid?” he asked.

The former speaker also maintained that the show of power through the police and the arrest of his supporters by the police portray a misuse of power and intimidation.

According to him, this excessive display of force is a clear indication that his removal was more of a power struggle than a genuine concern for governance.

“Early in the morning on that day, police officers invaded the House of Assembly, led by the Commissioner of Police. What was he doing in the House of Assembly?

“My house in Agege was invaded. More than 200 policemen go and investigate. My people from Agege were detained. My children did not sleep in this house on that day because they were blocked out, and my wife kept inside,” he said.

Despite his removal on 13 January, Mr Obasa maintains that he is still the legitimate Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. He claims his removal did not adhere to constitutional procedures, though he did not provide specifics.

However, his removal appears to be in line with Section 92(2)(C) of the Nigerian Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority vote for removal. Thirty out of the 40 lawmakers were present, and all voted in favour of his removal.

Allegations against Obasa included financial mismanagement, abuse of power, and lack of transparency.

Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa Constituency 1, was elected as the new Speaker.

