Educators, healthcare professionals, parents, and disability rights advocates have called for urgent reforms in special needs care, advocating for inclusive education and affordable therapy for children with disabilities.

The call for transformative change in special needs care in Nigeria was a key focus at the maiden Special Educational Needs and Therapy Empowerment (SENTE) 2025 event in Lagos on Thursday.

The event, convened by Mudi Nwachukwu, Chair of SENTE and CEO of Rhimamory Resources, provided a platform for discussions on the challenges faced by families raising children with special needs.

The event was themed: “Practical Tips and Resources to Care for Children with Special Needs: Empowering Caregivers and Families.”

The event, sponsored by OAKE Legal, Akabogu Law and Sunlink Energies, featured four panel sessions and exhibitions. PREMIUM TIMES is also one of the media partners.

Parents need real solutions

In her remarks, Mrs Nwachukwu explained that the inspiration for SENTE came from a conversation with a mother at a previous special needs gathering.

The woman had expressed frustration despite the available resources, asking, “All this is very nice, but I still don’t know how I am going to help my child sleep tonight.”

“That moment stuck with me,” Mrs Nwachukwu said. “It became clear that beyond awareness, parents need practical solutions to their daily struggles.”

With discussions spanning topics such as toilet training, therapy choices, mental health, and inclusive education, the conference according to the convener, sought to provide caregivers with actionable knowledge.

“There is a desperate need for support,” Mrs Nwachukwu noted.

“Many parents of children with special needs are often shunned or told to ‘pray harder.’ This forces them into isolation. But the overwhelming attendance here today shows that many are eager to engage, seek solutions, and understand that life doesn’t end with a diagnosis. These children can thrive—if given the right support.”

Cost barrier, calls for government support

One of the most pressing concerns raised was the financial burden of special needs care, as many parents struggle with the cost of therapy, specialised education, and assistive resources.

“Therapy should not be a luxury,” Mrs Nwachukwu said. “Government and private organisations must step in to subsidise costs. Families should not feel alone in this journey.”

She called for more inclusive policies in education and healthcare, urging government intervention to provide affordable therapy, accessible special needs centres, and public awareness campaigns to eliminate stigma.

“There aren’t enough special needs centres, and those that exist are too expensive,” she added.

“We need more trained professionals, and most importantly, accessibility for all, not just for those who can afford it.”

Expert comments

A key highlight of the event was a panel session featuring experts, including Tobiloba Ajayi, a lawyer and advocate living with cerebral palsy.

Ms Ajayi, who leads Let CP Kids Learn, stressed the importance of inclusive education and support systems that recognise the potential of children with special needs.

Other panellists included Solape Azazi, Founder of Cradle Lounge Special Initiative; Bukola Ayinde, Founder of Diary of a Special Needs Mum Initiative; Benedict Sama, a Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Qualified Behavior Analyst; Adeola George, Special Needs Educator and Director of Jordan Learning Consult; and Osezusi Boldeoku, CEO of FOS Centre and Creative Hub.

Discussions centred on mental health, therapy choices, estate planning for children with disabilities, and how to navigate healthcare and educational systems.

The experts stressed that each child is unique, requiring tailored interventions and structured development plans.

Mrs Ayinde emphasised the role of educators in fostering an inclusive environment, noting that schools must be equipped with the right resources and trained professionals to support them.

Mr Sama highlighted the mental health struggles that many families face, stressing the importance of accessible therapy.

“Parents and caregivers need emotional and psychological support too. A strong support system is key to helping them provide the best care for their children,” he noted.

Call for action

In a brief press interview, Mrs Nwachukwu further emphasised the need for urgent action beyond discussions.

She urged policymakers, institutions, and private sector players to step up efforts in making therapy, education, and healthcare more accessible.

“The future of these children depends on what we do today,” Mrs Nwachukwu stated. “We need to move beyond talk and start implementing real, lasting solutions.”

About SENTE 2025

According to the organisers, SENTE 2025 event was created to bridge this gap by providing practical, actionable solutions for those responsible for the care and well-being of children with various physical, developmental, emotional, and intellectual challenges.

SENTE 2025 focuses on evidence-based practices and real-life experiences, serving as a platform for caregivers, educators, healthcare professionals, and community service providers to connect, share knowledge, and gain new skills.

Key objectives of SENTE 2025 include equipping caregivers with practical tools for daily care, raising awareness about the challenges faced by special needs families, and empowering caregivers with coping strategies to manage stress and improve their well-being.

The event also provides instant access to essential products and services tailored to the special needs community.

