President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the ability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to build the nation, and significantly contribute to Africa’s growth.

Preident Tinubu said this on Tuesday while addressing the APC Caucus meeting at the State House in Abuja.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the Renewed Hope Manifesto of the APC.

“We can steer the future of this country and make a difference. I like what is happening around the world.

“It is teaching a lesson that we, particularly Nigeria is a great African country that can build and help Africa to grow,” he said.

He underscored the importance of achieving food sovereignty and not just food security to better reposition the country as the nation with the capacity to reposition the continent.

“I am a very happy man, the sunny side of this country is on the horizon. Things are getting better, the days of gloom are gone.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

”We are looking at the brighter and the sunny side of our country and our people.”

He reassured the party members of his resolve to deliver in spite of the misleading, baseless, and pessimistic assertions made by his critics.

President Tinubu noted the challenges confronting Nigerians regarning some of the policies introduced by his administration.

He said the fuel subsidy would have wrecked the country and denied citizens the opportunities of benefiting from the well-intended government interventions.

“Our determination to deliver is unshaking in spite of the cacophony of misguided unfounded and gloomy claims on the stage of the nation made by our detractors.

”They will continue to do it but we are extremely focused,” he said.

President Tinubu appealed to the APC Caucus members to further bear with his administration

”Our strategic repositioning requires us to build on our success and project a forward looking agenda that resonate with the hopes and aspiration of Nigerians.

“I am here promising that we are doing that, I have a commitment to our manifesto progressive ideas and the belief. .”

The president commended the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje for the successes recorded in various elections.

“I thank the chairman of our party, Thank you Mr Chairman , you have earned accolades from various elections

“You are our pride, we have a hardworking individual that have led the party so well and the members of working committee.” President Tinubu added.

Also, Abdulaziz Yari (APC- Zamfara West) testified during the APC Caucus meeting that the security situation had significantly improved in Zamfara State.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print