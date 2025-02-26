Media personality Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Emmanuel has issued a defamation notice to social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Ortse over allegations linking him to an alleged N60 million non-governmental organisation (NGO) fraud.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that VDM, in a video posted on his Instagram page on 19 February, alleged that the Nedu Scholarship Foundation (NDSCHF) defrauded an NGO that approached him for an N60 million partnership.

According to VDM, the NGO aimed to provide full scholarships to 1,000 underprivileged Nigerian students over two years (£10,000 per student)—to ensure access to quality education.

He claimed the NGO offered scholarships through the Metropolitan School of Business and Management (MSBM).

VDM alleged that the NGO made an advance payment of N60 million to Nedu for the project out of the N85 million agreement, which was expected to feature prominent Nigerians donating to the cause.

However, VDM alleged that after receiving the payment, Nedu stopped taking the NGO’s calls and failed to fulfil his obligations.

In response to the allegations, the 42-year-old OAP refuted VDM’s claims in a cease-and-desist letter signed by his lawyers, Davies Ugo of Quadri and Quadri Partners and posted on Pulse (a media outlet) Instagram page on Tuesday.

Furthermore, VDM acknowledged in a video on his Instagram page Tuesday that Nedu’s lawyer sent the soft copy of the cease-and-desist letter to his WhatsApp.

Demands

Nedu’s legal team warned VDM to cease defaming their client and issued three demands.

The OAP’s legal team demanded: “A retraction of every video involving Nedu on every one of your platforms within 24 hours of receiving this notice.

“A public apology will be published on every one of your platforms within 24 hours of receiving this notice. The sum of N500m for damages to reputation caused.”

The legal team further stated that if VDM failed to comply with the demands, their client would seek redress in a court of law.

They added that the MSBM case had already been investigated by the relevant authorities, who did not find sufficient evidence to adjudicate the matter against Nedu.

Furthermore, they noted that the Nedu Foundation charity organisation was established to raise funds for students seeking admission into MSBM.

They emphasised that Nedu was not paid for his services—neither for promoting the charity nor organising the event.

Additionally, they clarified that Nedu is not the owner of Tokindrumz but rather a talent under the brand.

VDM

Reacting to the cease-and-desist letter, VDM accused Nedu of ignoring the allegations against him while attempting to silence him.

In a Tuesday video posted on his Instagram page, VDM declared his readiness to face Nedu in court.

He said he was unafraid to challenge Nedu, his manager, and others involved, emphasising that they would learn their lessons the hard way.

“God punish Nedu, Sarah, his manager, and the lawyer who sent the letter. We’ll meet in court because I don’t fear the court. Let’s go to court, Nedu—you’ll learn the hard way,” he said.

Nedu and VDM have been at loggerheads since reality star Aderombi Martin, aka Deeone, claimed on The Honest Bunch Podcast that VDM was interested in men.

However, rather than addressing the allegation directly, VDM redirected his focus to Nedu, exposing private conversations and making accusations about the women Nedu had allegedly been involved with.

As the controversy intensified, Nedu decided to step down from the podcast.

Background

At a recent press briefing in Lagos, Sarah Konha, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tokindrumz Management, addressed the ongoing dispute involving an NGO.

Tokindrumz Management, which oversees the OAP, disclosed that the NGO initially contacted them and made an advance payment for the project.

However, Sarah revealed that the NGO withdrew from the partnership just four days before the event, citing concerns over low publicity and insufficient donations.

Despite this setback, she said the company proceeded with the fundraising events—scheduled in Lagos, Abuja, and London—making necessary budget adjustments due to the NGO’s withdrawal.

According to her, the Lagos event in January 2024 generated N19 million in pledges and N4.1 million in direct donations, with support from celebrities like Timaya.

Ms Sarah said they attempted to reconcile with the NGO following the event, but negotiations failed.

Ms Sarah further disclosed that the police invited them, and they submitted all necessary evidence, including emails and proof of financial transactions.

She added that after reviewing the case, the police concluded it was not criminal and advised both parties to resolve their differences internally.

Share this:

