National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has secured a significant victory in its preparations for the 2025 Hajj, successfully resolving a feeding dispute with Mashariq Al-Dhahabia, the commission’s feeding service provider.
The commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara on Saturday,
NAHCON Chairman Abdullahi Usman disclosed this in a statement on Saturday by the commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara.
The breakthrough is expected to pave the way for a smoother and more efficient Hajj operation for Nigerian pilgrims in the Masha’air
Masha’air refers to the three sacred sites: Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.
These sites are significant in the Hajj ritual, and pilgrims must visit them in a specific order and perform specific rituals during the pilgrimage.
Mr Usman said during the meeting with NAHCON, the Mashariq Al-dhahabia team led by its chairman Muhammad Hassan assured that they would meet the highest standards of service delivery.
NAHCON/Mashariq Al-Dhahabia Confirm Contract Amendment
The Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman is pleased to announce the successful amendment of service allocation to Mashariq Al-dhahabia.
This announcement was made today, Saturday, 22 February 2025, at the Hajj House headquarters in Abuja, following high-level discussions between NAHCON and the Management team of the Mashariq company led by its Chairman, Mr Muhammad Hassan. The team is currently in Nigeria.
An agreement was reached to amend the figures of Nigerian pilgrims to reflect the 52,544 spaces currently booked for the 2025 Hajj under the government quota. The amendment was made possible due to a clause in the contract document that gave room for adjustment.
Professor Saleh Usman reiterated that this agreement was reached in good faith and is designed to enhance the seamless execution of Hajj operations. He pledged to take every decision in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.
The leader of the Mashariq Al- Dhahabia company Mr. Muhammad Hassan, assured that they will meet the highest standards of service delivery.
Both parties reaffirmed their dedication to delivering a successful Hajj 2025 for Nigerian pilgrims.
Fatima Sanda Usara,
Assistant Director, Information and Publication
For Chairman, NAHCON
22/2/2025
