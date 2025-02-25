The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has urged healthcare workers to strictly adhere to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures when handling Mpox cases to prevent further spread.

The Director-General of NCDC, Jide Idris, emphasised the importance of frontline workers prioritising their own safety while providing care for patients.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Protect yourself while caring for Mpox patients. Your safety is just as important as your patients’,” he said.

Mpox, a viral disease caused by the Monkeypox virus, spreads primarily through close contact with infected individuals, contaminated materials, and respiratory droplets.

Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, and a rash that progresses to painful lesions.

Mr Idris urged hospitals and clinics to reinforce IPC measures to protect both healthcare workers and patients.

He outlined several key safety precautions for healthcare workers, including wearing gloves, masks, face shields, and gowns while handling patients.

“Regularly wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitisers. Avoid direct contact with bodily fluids and use barrier nursing techniques. Properly disinfect hospital surfaces and equipment to prevent contamination,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also urge healthcare workers to identify suspected cases early and ensure proper isolation to curb further transmission,

Mr Idris assured Nigerians that the NCDC is monitoring the Mpox situation and remain committed to providing regular updates and technical support to health facilities.

He urged healthcare workers to stay vigilant, report suspected cases promptly, and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of Mpox.

He also called on the general public to stay informed, avoid close contact with infected individuals, and practice good hygiene to reduce the risk of infection.

As part of its ongoing response, he said that the NCDC had been working with state health authorities, training healthcare workers, and strengthening laboratory capacity for Mpox diagnosis.

Mr Idris reiterated that preventing the spread of Mpox requires collective effort from both healthcare workers and the public, encouraging Nigerians to remain cautious, follow public health guidelines, and support efforts to contain the virus.

He advised healthcare workers and the public to visit the NCDC’s official website or follow its verified social media handles for more information and updates.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

