Nigerian football star Ahmed Musa has joined growing calls for a thorough investigation into the sudden and controversial death of former Nigeria U-20 player, Abubakar Lawal, in Uganda.

Lawal, who played for Ugandan club Vipers SC, tragically passed away on Monday after allegedly falling from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade in Kampala.

However, conflicting reports regarding the circumstances of his death have raised concerns and fueled suspicions.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Super Eagles captain Musa expressed deep sadness over Lawal’s demise and emphasised the need for clarity and justice.

“It is saddening to receive the news of Abubakar Lawal. The news was a shocking one which prompted me to ask further questions and seek clarification,” Musa wrote.

“However, we discovered contrary information about his demise. The first report claimed it was an accident, while the second suggested he fell from a balcony.”

The discrepancies in reports surrounding Lawal’s death have prompted Musa to reach out to Nigerian authorities and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), urging them to collaborate with their Ugandan counterparts to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The contradicting reports suggest something suspicious about his demise, and I have been in contact with the Nigerian authorities and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), calling their attention to this tragic case in Uganda,” Musa continued.

“I am appealing to the Nigerian Government and the NFF to investigate the incident and work with the Ugandan government to get justice for Lawal.”

Lawal’s untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the football community, with his club, Vipers SC, and former club, Kano Pillars, mourning his loss.

The Ugandan police have confirmed they are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interrogations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

Musa’s public appeal has intensified the demand for transparency, with fans and fellow footballers echoing his call for a proper investigation.

“Lawal’s soul deserves a thorough investigation, and justice must be served if anyone is found guilty. May Allah rest his soul. Ameen,” Musa concluded.

As investigations continue, all eyes are now on the Nigerian and Ugandan authorities to ensure that the truth behind Lawal’s tragic death is uncovered and that justice is duly served.

