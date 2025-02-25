The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning to fruit dealers and sellers to cease the harmful practice of using calcium carbide to ripen fruits for commercial purposes.

NAFDAC Coordinator in Sokoto State, Abdulsalam Lawal, said this during a public awareness campaign at a fruit market in Sokoto on Monday.

Mr Lawal warned that the use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits could lead to severe health issues, including kidney damage, cancer, hypertension, and even terminal diseases.

“With Ramadan fasting approaching, a period of increased fruit consumption, using calcium carbide to hasten the fruits ripening is hazardous to our health,” he said.

He explained that only welders were permitted to use calcium carbide for tasks such as melting iron, and that NAFDAC would increase surveillance to ensure that it’s being used properly and not sold to fruit vendors.

He said fruits such as mango, banana, pawpaw, water melon and others were mostly ripened with calcium carbide in the areas.

The Chairman of the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Marketers and Distributors in Sokoto, Bello Danda, advised fellow sellers to adopt hygienic methods at all times.

Mr Danda warned that violators of this process would face penalties.

He demonstrated how mangoes, bananas, and watermelons could be ripened safely in commercial quantities without posing harm to consumers.

He noted that fruits market is widely patronised by people from all parts of Nigeria as well as neighbouring countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ongoing awareness exercise commenced from 18 February and the NAFDAC team has held discussions with marketers at various locations on related issues.

(NAN)

