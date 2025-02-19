The Senate has asked the federal government to honour the late Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, by renaming a national monument after him in recognition of his contributions to the unity and development of Nigeria.

This resolution followed a motion sponsored by the South-south senators and presented during plenary by Delta South Senator Joel Onowakpo, on Wednesday.

Mr Clark, a former federal commissioner for information, passed away on Monday night in Abuja at 97.

President Bola Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, state governors and many others have mourned the elder stateman.

Senators pay tribute

Presenting the motion on behalf of South-south senators, Mr Onowakpo highlighted Mr Clark’s unwavering commitment to national unity, social justice, and the fight against oppression.

He noted that the late Ijaw leader was a tireless advocate for the marginalised and oppressed and dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

Mr Onowakpo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), demanded a minute silence in honour of the late ijaw leader and demanded that the Senate send an official delegation to his burial rites.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Delta Central Senator Ide Dafinone, who seconded the motion, described Mr Clark as a national figure and a fearless leader.

The senator noted that his father, David Dafinone, served alongside Mr Clark in the Senate, where the deceased consistently spoke truth to power.

“He served in the Senate alongside my father. He was never afraid to speak truth to power,” he said.

Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson described Mr Clark as a nationalist par excellence and a champion for all Nigerians.

Mr Dickson, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the late Clark’s contributions remain a testament to his dedication to the nation.

He also revealed that Mr Clark built the school he attended to showcase his commitment to education and development.

“Pa Edwin Clark’s life is an open book that has been read over and over, examined, and re-examined for different purposes.

“He is a man who traversed every area of national service. I am a beneficiary of the foresight and commitment of Pa Clark. He built the school I attended,” he added.

Kebbi Central Senator, Adamu Aliero, described the late ijaw leader as a revered figure in the Niger Delta and beyond.

“He is an acknowledged leader of the entire Niger Delta. He preaches unity and nationality. Pa Clark fought for his people and the unity of his people. We have lost a leader who is irreplaceable because someone like him is very rare,” he said.

Similarly, Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi hailed Mr Clark as a fighter for minority rights and privileges.

“Edwin Clark is not about the Niger Delta alone. If you’re a minority, Edwin Clark inspires you.

“Wherever and whenever he speaks, he speaks to power. He speaks for his people who have been marginalised over and over. Those who are inspiring to be like Edwin Clark must transcend ethnicity,” Mr Ningi stated.

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro eulogised the late ijaw leader’s role in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape through his contributions to various national conferences.

“He was one of the formidable founding fathers of Nigeria. He was a peace builder,” he added.

Abia South Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe commended Mr Clark’s lifelong dedication to fighting for the oppressed.

Mr Abaribe recalled his interactions with him as a former minority leader.

“He spent his life fighting for those who do not have people to fight for them. When I was minority leader, we had the cause to meet him and he always has the belief that Nigeria will be better,” he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the passing of Mr Clark as the fall of an iroko tree.

He recounted how the late leader had personally expressed gratitude for his contributions to national development as a governor and a minister.

“I had the luck of making Pa Edwin Clark happy with development, not just when I was a governor but as a minister. Edwin Clark personally wrote to me. He was a man who was passionate about development.

“Many people may see him as an activist, but he was a pained man. He did his best to fight for the entire minority, and he tried his best. At any point in time Edwin Clark speaks, you’ll see he is passionate about Nigeria,” he said.

Senate’s resolutions

Following the deliberations, the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of Mr Clark.

Additionally, the lawmakers resolved to send an official delegation to Mr Clark’s burial ceremony. They urged the federal government to rename a national monument after him as a lasting tribute to his legacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

