Google has increased its cloud storage subscription by about 142 per cent, with the new price range effective 22 March.

Google One, a cloud storage service offered by Google LLC, provides users with a centralised platform to manage their storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

In an email on Thursday, the company stated that subscribers will now pay a monthly fee of N2,900 from the previous price of N1,200.

It said subscribers who do not cancel their subscription will be charged automatically on the payment method they provided.

“Your price may change again as described in the Google Play Terms of Service.

“You can choose to stop your subscription from renewing at any time and see upcoming charges in Subscriptions on Google Play,” the company stated.

According to the company, the Google One price update will affect customers in Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and the United Republic of Tanzania.

The current Google subscription tiers include the basic plan at N1,900/month for 100GB, premium at N9,900/month for 2TB, and AI premium at N28,500/month for 2TB with advanced Gemini features.

Although the email only disclosed the price increase for the basic plan, it is anticipated that the price hike will also impact Google One’s other subscription tiers.

Price Increments

Nigerians have been facing a surge in call and data charges over the past few weeks.

Google’s price hike announcement comes weeks after the recent decision by telecom operators to raise their call and data tariffs, compounding the financial burden on consumers

Following the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approval of a 50 per cent tariff hike, MTN and Airtel announced an adjustment in their charges.

For years, the proposal to hike calls and data tariffs was the centre of a dispute between telecom operators and consumer advocacy groups.

Telecom operators had argued that a tariff hike was imminent following Nigeria’s economic downturn and increasing cost of operations.

However, consumer advocacy groups say an increase in prices would worsen the financial hardship ordinary Nigerians face.

