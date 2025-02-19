The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, and his State Security Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi, over claims that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had funded global terror groups, including Boko Haram.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who announced this during the plenary on Wednesday, said they will appear before the lawmakers in a closed-door session to verify the allegations.

The resolution to summon the security heads followed a motion sponsored by the Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume.

The decision followed the recent claim by US Congressman Scott Perry that USAID funded terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and their affiliates, including Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Boko Haram, officially known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, is a self-proclaimed jihadist terrorist organisation based in northeastern Nigeria and also active in Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali.

The sect, which has been operating since 2009, has killed many people and kidnapped several others, including students.

Background of the allegation

The funding controversy originated from Congressman Perry’s statements during the inaugural session of an advisory body established by US President Donald Trump to review government spending.

Mr Perry alleged that USAID’s annual budget of $697 million, including cash payments to Islamic schools (madrasas), may have inadvertently financed extremist training camps and terror groups.

In response, the US Embassy in Nigeria stated that it would investigate all financial assistance provided to Nigeria under the USAID intervention.

Mr Perry’s claims align with President Trump’s broader agenda of scrutinising foreign aid programmes, which led to a 90-day suspension of all foreign aid in January to assess whether funds were being used in alignment with US national interest.

Senate’s concern and motion

While presenting his motion, Mr Ndume lamented the persistent threat posed by Boko Haram despite the federal government’s financial investments in counter-terrorism operations.

He stressed the urgent need to determine the validity of the allegations regarding USAID funding.

He prayed the Senate to invite the NSA and the DGs of NIA and SSS (also known as Department of State Services) over the matter.

Borno Central Senator Kaka Shehu, who seconded the motion, noted that previous ad hoc committees of the National Assembly had investigated Boko Haram’s operations without effectively curbing their activities.

Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi also emphasised the necessity of compelling security heads to clarify the matter.

The motion was supported by many of the senators when it was put to vote by the senate president.

Akpabio’s remarks

Mr Akpabio, after ruling on the motion, stressed the importance of hearing directly from the security agencies because classified intelligence is not for public discussion.

“They will have information on past arrests, and security data is not what we can discuss in the market. We need to invite the security agencies because they will have the data,” he said.

The senate president, however, did not give a timeline on when the security heads should appear before the lawmakers.

If the closed-door briefing can substantiate that the USAID funds have indeed been misused to support terror activities, such allegations could strain Nigeria-US diplomatic relations.

And if otherwise, the Senate might seek stronger international partnerships to counter-terrorism.

