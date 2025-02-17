The Senate Committee on Power held a meeting with representatives of South Korea’s BK Energy on Monday to discuss Nigeria’s persistent national grid collapse and unstable power supply.

During the meeting, the lawmakers explored alternative energy solutions, including the use of coconut, to resolve the country’s electricity challenges.

The chairperson of the committee, Enyinnaya Abaribe, told the Koreans that the major cause of the recurring power failure in the country was outdated and inadequate infrastructure.

Mr Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, stressed the urgent need for a robust and modern power transmission network and an increase in the country’s electricity generation, which is about 4,000 megawatts.

“Our major concern as a committee and by extension as a people is how to break the bond and bridge the yawning gap of insufficient power generation in the country.

“We want you to be very practical in your submission for us to buy into whatever new technology or idea you have brought which should serve as expected solutions for us,” the senator said.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, continues to suffer from grid failures due to a lack of infrastructure. The grid collapsed 12 times in 2024 alone, a situation that further worsened the country’s energy crisis.

While reports indicate additional collapses in early 2025, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) attributed recent blackouts to isolated transmission line trips.

The TCN recently said Nigeria has the potential to generate 13,000 megawatts, but can only transmit 4,000 megawatts due to weak infrastructure. However, many experts have argued that the amount is not enough for a population of more than 200 million people.

Apart from weak infrastructure, armed groups are also sabotaging power supplies. Many northern states experienced total power failure for more than a week last October after bandits vandalised transmission lines.

Exploring mini-grid systems and coconut-based energy

In response, BK Energy representatives, Haeagwoo Lee and Sangwoo Park, proposed a mini-grid system as an effective solution to Nigeria’s persistent grid failures.

Specifically, Mr Lee spoke about South Korea’s energy model, where a population of about 50 million enjoys 130,000 megawatts of electricity without relying solely on a centralised national grid.

He said Nigeria is uniquely positioned to leverage alternative energy sources, particularly coconut, which is widely cultivated in different parts of the country.

“There is a need for decentralisation when it comes to wheeling or transmission of power generation to avoid waste or incessant collapse.

“Nigeria is even a very lucky country where coconut is largely produced agriculturally which can be converted to graphene for power generation as done in South Korea. Coconut trees can also be used to build a generating plant in any neighborhood,” Mr lee said.

The need for local capacity building

Mr Udemba said BK Energy is prepared to introduce innovative power generation, transmission, and distribution technologies to Nigeria by establishing local factories that would train Nigerian professionals in energy management.

“The BK Energy from South Korea is here to practically share with Nigeria and Nigerians new technology of power generation, transmission and distribution by setting up factories here to train Nigerians across the three components,” Mr Udemba said.

