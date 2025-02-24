In the early hours of 19 February, at approximately 3:13 a.m. (WAT), the official X (formerly Twitter) account of PREMIUM TIMES (@premiumtimesng) was compromised. The attacker has since been posting misleading crypto-related content, raising concerns about the platform’s security protocols and response time.

Our account was breached despite following X’s recommended security measures, including two-factor authentication (2FA) through an industry-approved authenticator app and a verified phone number. This incident calls into question the effectiveness of the current safeguards for verified accounts and highlights the urgent need for enhanced digital security.

Efforts to Restore Access and X’s Lack of Response

Upon detecting the breach, the PREMIUM TIMES technical team immediately initiated the recovery process using X’s official support channels. We submitted a detailed support ticket with all the requested verification information. However, five days later, X has not provided a meaningful response or resolution.

The attacker successfully altered the registered email address and phone number, making it impossible for us to regain control of our account. The prolonged delay in resolving this issue risks our newsroom’s credibility and disrupts communication with our audience, who rely on us for factual and timely reporting.

PREMIUM TIMES Collaborative Efforts to Regain Control

Recognising the situation’s seriousness, we have contacted several industry partners, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the International Press Institute (IPI), Google News, and the Nigerian Cybersecurity Coordination Centre. These organisations have assisted in escalating the issue, yet a resolution from X remains elusive.

X’s lack of swift intervention raises concerns for PREMIUM TIMES and all verified users, especially media organisations. If a news outlet with stringent security measures can be compromised, it signals a significant flaw in the platform’s ability to protect its most critical accounts.

The Increasing Threat of MFA Bypass Attacks

This incident also highlights the growing number of cases where attackers successfully bypass Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Cybersecurity experts have reported a rise in sophisticated phishing tactics, SIM swapping, and adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) attacks, which render traditional MFA protections inadequate. If major social media platforms fail to evolve their security frameworks, they leave users vulnerable to emerging threats.

Organisations and individuals relying on MFA as their primary defence mechanism must consider additional security layers, such as hardware security keys and AI-driven anomaly detection, to mitigate risks. Platforms like X must also improve their security infrastructure and recovery procedures to prevent such breaches from recurring.

Protecting Journalism and Online Security

The hijacking of PREMIUM TIMES’ X account is not just a cybersecurity issue – it is a threat to press freedom and the integrity of digital journalism. Investigative newsrooms operate in environments where trust, accuracy, and security are non-negotiable. This breach underscores the urgent need for X to implement stronger protections for verified accounts and ensure faster responses to security incidents.

We at PREMIUM TIMES urge X to:

Strengthen security measures for verified accounts to prevent unauthorised access despite MFA safeguards. Improve response times for security breaches, particularly for media organisations and public-interest entities. Develop a priority escalation system that allows critical accounts to access immediate support. Enhance MFA mechanisms by incorporating more robust authentication methods, such as hardware security keys and behavioural analytics.

A Message to Our Readers

While we continue working to restore our X account, we encourage our audience to rely on our official website and other verified social media channels for news updates. We appreciate the patience and support of our readers, industry partners, and cybersecurity professionals assisting in this effort.

As a newsroom committed to transparency and public interest journalism, we remain steadfast in our mission to uphold credibility and digital security. We are urging X to act quickly to resolve this issue and implement necessary reforms to protect its users against similar threats.

For further updates, please visit www.premiumtimesng.com.

Richard Akinwumi

Head, Digital Strategy & Technology

Premium Times

