Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said that he was not under any illusions that the task ahead of his administration would be easy.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said this on Monday in Akure at his inauguration as the governor but expressed confidence that with the continued support and cooperation of the people of the state, the administration shall succeed.

The governor and his Deputy, Olayide Adelami, were sworn-in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, at the ceremony witnessed by APC National Chairperson Abdulahi Ganduje.

Also present at the occasion were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former APC Chairman Bisi Akande and former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba.

Also in attendance were Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Youths Olawande Ayodele and former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, among others.

Mr Aiyedatiwa and his deputy were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 16 November 2024 governorship election.

In his inaugural speech, Governor Aiyedatiwa paid tributes to past leaders of the state for laying the foundation upon which successive governments have built.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said his administration had, in the last 14 months, been able to restore the confidence of the people in government.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said that in spite of the political division and crisis brought about by the sickness and the eventual death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, he had demonstrated utter commitment to the development and welfare of the people.

He acknowledged and appreciated the support and goodwill of President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in the state, for his leadership and unwavering commitment to evolving a new Nigeria.

Governor Aiyedatiwa lists priority areas for governance

The governor stated that the security of lives and properties would remain at the top of his agenda, as well as creating jobs for the people.

He said that focus would also be given to technology and innovation to create new opportunities for the unemployed youth.

He added that the government would build technical schools across the senatorial districts of the state.

“Our dear Sunshine State has witnessed tremendous progress in infrastructural development, provision of social amenities and public buildings, while we have kept on the front burner the social well-being of the people.

“We have impacted the state positively in agriculture, health, revenue generation, urban renewal, rural roads construction, education, employment, investment promotion and entrepreneurship.

READ ALSO: PDP wins all seats in controversial Osun LG election

“We like to assure you that the overwhelming renewed mandate you have freely given to us has further placed on us a huge burden of leadership and we promise never to rest on our oars.

“We make a solemn pledge this day that we shall lead and govern with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the progress of the state.

“We will prioritise the welfare of our people, particularly the most vulnerable among us – the poor, the sick and the marginalised,” the governor said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also appealed to opposition parties to join hands with his administration to develop the state.

He added that there was no need for unnecessary political distractions, which would cost time, resources, and energy, and that could be redirected and gainfully utilised for accelerated development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

