The management of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State has announced the indefinite closure of the institution following a protest over the death of five students in a trailer accident on Monday.
In a circular issued on Thursday, the university’s Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Rebecca Okojie, said the closure was necessary to prevent further unrest after students barricaded the school gates despite interventions from the Kogi State government and the university management’s appeal for calm.
“Accordingly, arising from the advice of the State Security Agencies and to forestall further loss of lives, the Vice-Chancellor after due consultation with Management has decided on behalf of Senate, that the University (both campuses) be closed down indefinitely within one hour of release of this circular,” the memo reads in part.
“Students are therefore to vacate the campuses on/or before 12 noon, today, Thursday, 20th February, 2025.”
Accident and protest
Mr Ododo, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Hilary Eguwah, also expressed his condolences to the management, staff and students of the institution, describing it as both dreadful and horrific.
However, videos on social media on Thursday show students protesting outside the university carrying placards.
Some of the placards read; “I no go gree o, We no go die again, Saferoutetoschool, There is God oo” amongst others.
Other videos shows students running away from thick smoke, allegedly from tear gas fired by the police attempting to disperse the crowd.
