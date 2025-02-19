Amid the escalating dispute over the control of local government areas in Osun State between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, on Wednesday urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene, warning that the ongoing impunity could lead to instability in the South-west region.

Mr Egbedun emphasised the need for President Tinubu to safeguard democratic governance by preventing the crisis in the state from spiralling into chaos.

He expressed concern that the APC’s alleged political lawlessness, including the forceful takeover of local councils, could trigger instability in the South-west and ripple effects across the entire nation.

A Court of Appeal judgment delivered in Akure on 10 February 2025, which purportedly reinstated councils’ chairmen and councillors hitherto sacked by a Federal High Court via a November 2022 ruling, had put the state on edge, causing violence and killings on Monday during hostilities between APC and PDP members.

However, while addressing a press conference at the House of Assembly Complex in Osogbo, Mr Egbedun also tasked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, not to bow to political influence or succumb to compromise in restoring peace in the state.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are not just the leader of this nation; you are one of us, a son of the South-west. We call on you to ensure that democracy is not trampled upon in your own political stronghold.

“This level of political lawlessness should not be happening in the South-west, and certainly not in Nigeria. The South-west has always been a model of political stability, governance, and democracy. Allowing such a dangerous precedent to stand in Osun State today will only open the doors for similar acts of impunity across the region and the nation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Mr. President, this is a test of leadership. We urge you to intervene immediately to prevent Osun State from descending into chaos,“ Mr Egbedun stated.

While disclosing that the state House of Assembly was not “unaware of the close relationship between the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and the IGP, the Speaker maintained that “personal relationships may exist, but the security of Osun State must never be sacrificed on the altar of friendship at the expense of the rule of law.”

According to Mr Egbedun, “No individual, no matter how highly placed, should manipulate security agencies to serve political interests at the expense of peace and stability. The police must not allow themselves to become a tool for political subjugation or a shield for those violating the law.

“The responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force is to serve and protect all Nigerians, not to take sides in political disputes. The people of Osun State demand and deserve fairness, impartiality, and professionalism from the security agencies.

“We, therefore, urge the Inspector General of Police to act in the interest of justice and security rather than bowing to undue political influence. Osun State cannot and will not be held hostage by personal alliances at the top. The law must stand, and justice must prevail.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that the Osun State House of Assembly addresses the people of our dear state and the global community regarding the recent unlawful developments in our local government administration.

“Over the past few days, Osun State has witnessed an unprecedented escalation of political tension, threats to law and order, and a blatant disregard for the rule of law. This crisis stems from a coordinated, illegal attempt to forcefully seize control of our local government councils by individuals who have no legal or constitutional right to those offices.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Rector for Nigerian College of Aviation Technology

“Today, members of the APC forcefully broke into local government secretariats across the state. This unlawful invasion is not only a direct attack on our democratic institutions but also a clear violation of the rule of law and a threat to public peace and order.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that security agencies who are meant to uphold the law were present while these illegal acts were being carried out. This is unjust, unlawful, and unacceptable. Law enforcement agencies must never be seen aiding and abetting criminal activities.

“The Osun State House of Assembly strongly condemns these acts of lawlessness and impunity. We want to make it abundantly clear that this state will not succumb to political banditry and unconstitutional actions. Every individual found guilty of orchestrating or participating in this lawless takeover will be brought to book and held accountable under the full weight of the law,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

