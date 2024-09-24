The US government has offered humanitarian assistance to victims of the recent devastating flooding in Maiduguri and other areas.

The US Embassy in Abuja disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The United States is deeply saddened by the devastating floods that have affected Maiduguri and other parts of Borno State, resulting in loss of life, destruction of property, and the displacement of many families.

“We extend our condolences to the victims, their families, and all those impacted by this disaster.

“In response, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing assistance to the affected victims through UN agencies and our implementing partners,” the embassy said.

“Through the World Food Programme(WFP), USAID is providing hot meal rations in four camps hosting internally displaced persons and has reached more than 67,000 individuals in the past few days.

“The WFP is also providing emergency nutrition assistance to pregnant and lactating women, including children under five years old,” it added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The embassy further said that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) was using an initial three million dollars in USAID funding to address flood needs across the country.

It said USAID was also supporting the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in conducting food airlifts to inaccessible areas in Borno and Maiduguri city to address urgent needs.

“Other USAID-funded partners, including international and local NGOs, are repurposing existing funds to provide critical assistance to individuals affected by the flooding in Maiduguri and neighbouring Jere Local Government Area.

“We commend the bravery and resilience of the people of Maiduguri and the tireless efforts of first responders, aid workers, and local authorities who are on the ground delivering essential services.

“Our thoughts remain with the people of Borno during this challenging time,” the embassy stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the disaster caused the loss of lives, the destruction of property, and the displacement of many families, attracting a humanitarian assistance floodgate.

NAN reports that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says more than 30 people have died and over 400,000 displaced due to the flood in Maiduguri.

On 9 September, thousands of residents fled their homes as flood-ravaged swathes of Fori, Galtimari, Gwange, and Bulabulin areas of Maiduguri.

The flood followed the collapse of the Alau Dam, which had been at full capacity.

The Borno State government opened up internally displaced persons (IDP) camps for victims across the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

