The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Saturday said there has been no system collapse in 2025.

The TCN in a statement posted on its official X handle on Saturday made this known in reaction to reports that the national grid had collapsed twice in 2025.

On 12 February, electricity distribution companies announced that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 a.m.

In its statement, the TCN described the report as mischievous and misleading, noting that a transmission line trip at the Omotosho end of the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV line was the cause of the power outage.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby notes that the report making the rounds about the occurrence of two national grid collapses within the year 2025 is mischievous and misleading to the Nigerian populace.

“We hereby appeal to the general public to disregard this and other inaccurate reports on events and status of the national grid (including records of past events) emanating from unauthorised sources,” the TCN said.

The TCN emphasised that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and governed by industry documents.

It said the documents reserved for the National Control Centre System Operator or her designated back-up the National Supplementary Control Centre (SNCC) have the exclusive right to provide information to the public about events and status of the grid.

“TCN management would like to reiterate that there has been no system collapse this year and that on the 12th of February 2025, when the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line tripped, the Benin-Egbin 330kV line was on a scheduled outage for mechanical line tracing,” it added.

According to the TCN, the tripping resulted in a cascaded outage, causing loss of supply within Abuja, Lagos, and Osogbo axis.

“Other parts of the country were, however, fully intact. Meanwhile, full restoration of bulk power supply to affected areas has since been completed.”

The TCN advised the public and reporters to shun malicious and unfounded information about the national grid that does not emanate from its Public Affairs Department.

