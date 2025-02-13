It was a great time to celebrate excellence and relive old memories on Wednesday when scholars, associates, friends, leaders of civil society organisations, and others converged in honour of the African Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Kole Shettima.

The occasion was an afternoon of tributes attended by academics, politicians, university administrators, technocrats, newspaper editors, associates, family, and mentees of Mr Shettima who clocked 65.

Held in Abuja, the symposium was themed: “Role of Philanthropy in Strengthening Democracy in Africa.”

In his remarks, the chairperson of the Organising Committee, YZ Yau, said the event was put together to celebrate the life of Mr Shettima as a selfless patriot who has continued to, both at personal and official levels, support democracy in Nigeria and Africa. “Kole has dedicated his life to the struggle for democracy and social justice,” Mr Yau said.

“Kole, our friend, comrade and for whom we are all here today represents the face of one of the best of philanthropy in support of democracy. More than any other foundation, Macarthur Foundation, under the leadership of Kole, has supported different actors in the civil society, in government and even in the private sector, all working around issues that ensure democracy makes sense to the ordinary people,” Mr Yau said.

Civil society leaders at the event noted that Nigeria’s democracy is threatened and called for the urgent need to rethink how to rescue and protect it as well as advance it in ways that will make it deliver its promises of freedoms, choices and improved life chances.

Mr Yau said citizens are witnessing poverty and suffering and the failure of the government to address the existential problems of the citizens are making citizens raise fundamental questions about the purpose of democracy if it cannot respond to the needs of the people.

Dignitaries present at the event include the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega.

In his keynote address, the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance, Emmanuel Akwetey, provided a historical overview and evolution of civil society organisations in Africa.

Among other things, Mr Akwetey noted the role of philanthropic organisations in the restoration of democracy in Africa, voter education campaigns, and judicial independence.

He recalled how philanthropic organisations such as the MacArthur Foundation funded initiatives aimed at judicial reforms, leadership development, anti-corruption efforts, and public sector transparency.

In response to post-election conflict, military takeovers and governance crises in countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, and The Gambia, Mr Akwetey cited how philanthropic organisations increased their focus on peacebuilding, transitional justice, and conflict resolution.

The Keynote speaker also acknowledged that the MacArthur Foundation has played a pivotal role in advancing democratic governance and fostering sustainable development across West Africa, with its efforts significantly boosted by the leadership of Kole Shettima.

“Over the decades, the Foundation’s investments and initiatives have addressed critical challenges, such as weak institutions, corruption, and limited civic participation while promoting peace, stability, and inclusivity in the region. From this point, I’m looking at MacArthur Foundation and democratic governance in West Africa,” Mr Akwetey said, adding, “West Africa region has made notable strides in democratic governance, yet persistent challenges, such as weak institutions, corruption, and limited citizen engagement continue to threaten progress.”

Under Mr Shettima, the MacArthur Foundation has emerged as a key player in the civic space, investing over $234 million in Africa, with much of its funding directed towards Nigerian institutions.

Other scholars and professionals who spoke glowingly about Mr Shettima include Adele Jinadu, Jibrin Ibrahim, Okey Ibeanu, Dauda Garuba, Habiba Kalgo, and Mohammed Machina.

In her goodwill message, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Ms Mohammed, described Mr Shettima as a philanthropist who has dedicated his life to the cause of democracy and social justice.

Ms Mohammed thanked Mr Shettima for the efforts that have contributed significantly to strengthening institutions, fostering dialogue, and building resilience against shared threats such as insecurity, climate change, and inequality.

Other well-wishers also expressed their admiration for Mr Shettima, whose leadership, they said, is characterised by integrity, empathy, and innovation.

“He leads by example, mobilising resources, fostering partnerships, and implementing solutions that address complex societal challenges that work locally,” said Mr Akwetey, the keynote speaker.

“The legacy of Kole Shettima is one of hope, resilience, and enduring impact.

“From his contributions to political reform in Nigeria to his role in advancing regional development, his influence resonates deeply across West Africa.”

About Kole Shettima

Born in February 1960, Mr Shettima hails from Machina, a town in present-day Yobe State, situated a few kilometres from the Nigeria-Niger border. He did not come from a privileged background and during his upbringing, his community lacked access to basic necessities such as clean water, electricity, and even passable roads. However, he managed to overcome these challenging circumstances and rose to lead one of the most influential foundations that has redefined the work of civil society organisations in Nigeria and West Africa.

Mr Shettima obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maiduguri and later pursued a Master’s degree at Ahmadu Bello University. He then travelled to Canada, where he earned a PhD in Political Science from the University of Toronto.

Throughout his academic journey, he made notable contributions to various scholarly journals, including Africa Development, Review of African Political Economy, African Studies Review, and Journal of Asian and African Studies.

Today, Mr Shettima sits on the board of several organisations, including the Centre for Democracy and Development, JAIZ Charity and Development Foundation, and Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, among others.

Prior to joining the MacArthur Foundation, Mr Shettima taught at many prestigious colleges and universities within and outside Nigeria.

Mr Shettima serves as the Director of the MacArthur Foundation’s Nigeria Office in Abuja, as well as the Co-Director of the On Nigeria Big Bet, a MacArthur initiative focused on reducing corruption by supporting Nigerian-led efforts to strengthen accountability, transparency, and participation.

In this role, Mr Shettima has consistently supported a diverse range of civil society organisations, ensuring they remain accountable in fulfilling their commitments to their beneficiaries. He believes that issues like gender equality, social inclusion, and equity should not remain abstract concepts, but rather driving forces that civil society actively applies to reshaping social relationships.

Mr Shettima’s impact, however, extends beyond academia and the civil society, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s journalistic landscape. Many media outlets in the country have reaped immense benefits from his intervention through MacArthur grants. These grants have empowered media outlets to attract brilliant minds, amplify their operations, and position themselves to fulfill their founding missions.

