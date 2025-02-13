Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Wednesday, graced the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government campaign rally in Batsari, where he was welcomed by party faithfuls and electorates.
A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson to the governor, stated that Mr Radda while addressing the enthusiastic gathering, made reference to a strong bond between his administration and the people of Batsari.
“What we are witnessing today is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of Katsina State have in the APC,” the governor declared.
Addressing speculation about his relationship with the region, Governor Radda emphatically stated, “There have been voices in the past claiming that Dikko Umaru Radda has abandoned Batsari. But I am here today to tell you that I have not and will never turn my back on the people or Batsari.”
|
Mr Radda further stressed the historical significance of Batsari, noting the deep-rooted relationship between the Emir of Katsina and the Danwaire of Batsari. He praised the community’s resilience, stating, “People of Batsari, I salute your resilience and courage. You have shown the spirit of Dan Waire–your bravery, your unity and your unwavering support for our party.”
On security matters, Governor Radda conveyed condolences to families affected by recent security challenges, hinting that, “We will never negotiate with terrorists who refuse to seek peace. However, if a repentant individual comes forward in search of reconciliation, we will welcome it, because peace is essential for development.”
Responding to infrastructure needs, the Governor announced, “I have already directed the local government chairman to ensure that the necessary assessments are conducted and work will commence.”
Mr Radda revealed plans to support local agriculture, stating, “I have ordered the distribution of agricultural equipment, including water pumps and fertilizers, to farmers in Batsari. We want every farmer to be well-equipped before the next rainy season.”
While rounding-off the campaign activities, Governor Radda received another set of defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). “The APC is a party of inclusivity, and we are ready to work with all who wish to join us in moving Katsina forward,” the Governor stated.
Governor Radda further paid a royal visit to Tukur Muazu, Sarkin Ruman Katsina and District Head of Batsari.
He expressed appreciation to the District Head for remaining with his subjects despite the pressing security challenges in the area.
In response, Mr Muazu lauded Governor Radda for his proactive measures in the fight against banditry in the state.
The governor was accompanied by the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly Hon Nasir Yahya, State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sani Aliyu Daura, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, AbdulKadir Mamman Nasir among other top government functionaries.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999