The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally recognised Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s substantive national secretary.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He explained that the NWC made the decision during a meeting earlier today after reviewing a memo presented by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, along with some legal documents.

The documents included judgments from the High Court of Enugu and the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division.

Mr Ologunagba said after extensive deliberations, the committee unanimously affirmed Mr Udeh-Okoye’s position in line with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which ruled in his favour.

Mr Udeh-Okoye is a former national youth leader of the PDP. He and Samuel Anyanwu, a former senator, have been laying claim to the position.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Wednesday, 12 February, 2025, extensively considered the memo dated 11th February 2025 presented by the Acting National Chairman on the issue of the National Secretary of the PDP.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The NWC, in considering the memo, thoroughly examined the attached documents, namely the declaratory judgment of the High Court of Enugu and the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which pronounced and declared Rt. Hon. S.K.E, Udeh Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP; the legal opinion and advice by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki SAN as well as that of the national legal adviser of the PDP.

“After due consideration of the memo and the attachment, the NWC overwhelmingly recognises, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye, as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP, in full compliance with and obedience to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, recognising that there is no subsisting or superseding judgment or order from any court of superior authority or hierarchy,” the statement said.

Notifying INEC

Mr Ologunagba also said the party leadership had begun the process of submitting its resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition in accordance with the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

“The NWC has commenced the transmission of its resolution/decision affirming Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition in line with the judgment of the Court of Appeal,” he said.

Prolonged power struggle and legal battle

The struggle for the PDP national secretary position dates back to 2023, following Mr Anyanwu’s emergence as the party’s Imo State governorship candidate. He lost the election to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

His candidacy left the national secretary seat vacant, prompting the PDP South-east Zonal Executive Committee to nominate Mr Udeh-Okoye as his replacement.

However, Mr. Anyanwu resisted his removal, obtaining multiple court injunctions to retain the position. His claim was challenged in court, and on 20 December 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled against him, declaring that he had forfeited his position by contesting the Imo governorship election under the PDP.

Delivering the lead judgment, Ridwan Abdullahi said that Mr Anyanwu’s insistence on remaining in office despite contesting the governorship election violated the PDP’s constitution. Mr Anyanwu’s appeal was thereafter dismissed for lack of merit.

Despite this ruling, Mr Anyanwu refused to vacate office. He appealed to the Supreme Court and filed for a stay of execution to prevent the enforcement of the appellate court’s judgment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Udeh-Okoye maintained that he was the rightful occupant of the position based on the strength of the judgement.

The leadership tussle led to tensions within the party, which resulted in violence during the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting on 29 January.

Messrs Udeh-Okoye and Anyanwu laid claims to the secretary position which led to physical confrontations between their supporters.

Amind the legal battle, the PDP Governors Forum endorsed Mr Udeh-Okoye as the party’s national secretary.

Few days ago, the BoT also recognised him aa the secretary and urged the NWC to do the same.

The NWC decision is expected to end the crisis over the position.

However, Mr Anyanwu’s pending Supreme Court appeal could still pose legal complications. If the court rules in his favour, the PDP may face further internal disruptions and legal battles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

