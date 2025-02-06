The leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has proposed a policy shift that would extend the time immigrants in the UK must spend before being eligible for citizenship to at least 15 years.

Mrs Badenoch also proposes extending the waiting period for migrants to apply for indefinite leave to remain – a key step toward British citizenship – from five years to ten years.

As her first major policy as leader of the Conservative Party, she plans to bar migrants on work visas who claim benefits from settling indefinitely in the UK.

In a video shared on her X page on Thursday, the politician said citizenship should only go to those who have demonstrated a real commitment to the UK.

“Britain is our home, it’s not a hotel. It’s time to tell the truth on immigration and propose real plans,” she said.

She argued that her goal in seeking to reduce immigration was to improve people’s connections with the country.

“I am announcing that the conservative party will do the following things differently: 1. If you want to stay in our country permanently and apply for indefinite leave to remain, the time you have to live here before you apply would increase from 5 years to 10 years. 2. You will have to be a net contributor with a high enough salary, especially if you want to bring family members with you,” she said.

Current policy

Under the present immigration system, an immigrant seeking British citizenship must first obtain an Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), which allows the individual to live and work in the UK without time restrictions.

This can be obtained only after living in the UK for at least five years. The individual can apply for British citizenship 12 months after receiving an ILR.

However, Mr Badenoch proposes to increase the application timeline for a British passport.

The time required before someone with ILR can apply for a British passport would be extended from 12 months to 5 years.

“We would increase the time you can apply for a British passport from 12 months to 5 years, meaning it will take a minimum of 15 years to start an application,” she said.

“People who move into the country illegally or overstay their visa will be banned from ever getting leave to remain or a passport.”

Also, residency status would not be granted to migrants with criminal records or those with claimed benefits or social housing.

