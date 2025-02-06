Bandits have reportedly attacked Tsiga town in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, where they were said to have abducted an unspecified number of people including the former NYSC Director-General, Maharazu Tsiga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt from some reliable sources that the incident occurred around 12 a.m., on Thursday.

They said that the bandits, in their numbers, went with dangerous weapons, shooting and forcefully gaining access to Mr Tsiga’s residence.

The sources also revealed that one bandit was killed, but no one was killed from the residents of the area during the attack.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, told NAN: ”I am yet to be briefed on the facts of the reports. I’ll get back to you as soon as I get the details please.

“Yes, there was a reported case of abduction in Tsiga town but we are yet to fully ascertain who and who was kidnapped.”

(NAN)

