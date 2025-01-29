Suspected bandits have killed the security aide of Dayi Maharazu, the Chairperson of Malumfashi Local Government Area (LGA), and abducted his four-year-old son.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the outlaws attacked Mr Maharazu’s residence in Katsina State.

According to a close associate of the council boss, the bandits drove to his residence in the Malumfashi township and jumped a neighbour’s fence to enter the house at about 1:45 a.m. However, they met only his wife, children, and some family members in the house.

“One of the children spotted the intruders and raised the alarm. Consequently, some of his family members locked themselves in a toilet while their mother locked herself and some of their children in her room. However, the bandits caught two other children sleeping in another room,” the source said.

“Mrs Maharazu managed to contact her husband, who was in Katsina, and he subsequently alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Malumfashi,” the source revealed.

The police engaged the bandits in a shootout and rescued one of the abducted children as they escaped with the four-year-old.

The bandits had not contacted the family for ransom as of the time of filing this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Command, Sadiq Abubakar, confirmed the attack, adding that three suspects had been arrested. He also confirmed that the chairperson’s security aide, Shamsudeen Ahmed, died at the hospital from injuries he sustained from the attack.

Malumfashi LGA is an hotspot of banditry in Katsina State.

