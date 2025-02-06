Yabilsu Dogo, Permanent Secretary, Plateau State Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Mineral Development, has said that no fewer than 100 illegal miners have been arrested in Jos.

Mr Dogo said this on Thursday in Jos in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the ministry has been collaborating with the police to stop the illegal activities.

He said Illegal mining has continued to pose serious threats to both human settlements and the environment in Plateau.

He said one major immediate danger of illegal mining was land degradation as illegal miners dig indiscriminately, creating deep pits and tunnels that weaken the soil structure.

“You know that overtime this would lead to increased incidents of land subsidence and sinkholes, making the ground unstable for buildings, roads, and other infrastructure.

“We had a building collapse in Jos last year. Illegal mining compromises the integrity of buildings, making them susceptible to collapse, especially during heavy rains or seismic activity,” he said.

Mr Dogo said most times the illegal miners were buried in the holes and many had lost their lives in the process.

The permanent secretary said that government revenues were lost due to unregulated mineral extraction, depriving the state of funds that could be used for development.

However, he said that to mitigate these effects, the Plateau government had strengthened enforcement measures to promote sustainable mining practices.

Mr Dogo said plans are in place to create awareness about the dangers of illegal mining and also provide alternative livelihoods for illegal miners. (NAN)

