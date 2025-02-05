The Nigeria Police Force has issued an immediate suspension of the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) directive to regularise the first appointment dates for Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and Inspectors.

The PSC’s directive was to address discrepancies between the cadet training commencement dates of the affected officers and their official enlistment dates of their into the Nigeria Police Force.

It aimed to align officers’ service records with the Public Service Rule No. 020908, which mandates retirement upon reaching 35 years of service or 60 years of age, whichever comes first.

By standardising these appointment dates, the PSC sought to ensure that all officers’ service durations are calculated uniformly, thereby promoting fairness in retirement timelines and adherence to public service regulations.

But an internal memo obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, with reference CH:8400/FS5/FHQ/AB3/VOL.2/293, revealed that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, instructed officers to “stay action” on the PSC’s directive, pending further orders from police headquarters in Abuja.

This move marks a reversal from an earlier directive by the IGP, who initially approved the implementation of the PSC’s decision on 1 February.

IGP’s contradictory directives

In a prior communication dated 31 January, the IGP had ordered the Force Secretary to ensure full implementation of the PSC’s resolution.

“I am to convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you ensure comprehensive implementation of the decision with emphasis on paragraphs 3 and 4 of the attached letter,” the principal officer to the IGP, Johnson Adenola, said in a statement.

The PSC’s decision, conveyed in a letter signed by Nnamani Onyemuche, Secretary to the PSC, outlined a mandate for immediate retirement of officers who have served 35 years or are above 60 years of age.

“Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held on Friday, 31 January 2025, has approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.”

“Please implement, inform the affected officers, and make replacements for the vacancies thereafter immediately, forwarding to the commission for its consideration and approval,” Mr Onyemuche stated.

Mass retirement of senior officers

The suspension of the PSC’s directive follows another contentious decision—the mass retirement of senior police officers who are either above 60 years or have served for over 35 years.

On 31 January 2025, the PSC confirmed the decision in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, citing compliance with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement upon attaining 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“The Commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age,” the statement read.

This decision effectively purges the force of officers who are age-mates of the current Inspector-General of Police, Mr Egbetokun, who, despite turning 60 in September 2024, remains in office due to a controversial amendment to the Police Act last year.

The extension of Mr Egbetokun’s tenure until 2027, enabled by the amendment passed in July 2023, has sparked widespread criticism and legal scrutiny.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has described Egbetokun’s continued stay in office as “illegal,” reigniting public interest and debate over the legality of the amendment.

The police detained Mr Sowore over alleged cybercrime allegations. He was charged to court but was later granted bail.

In response, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has defended the extension, while the police force maintains that the IGP’s tenure is lawful.

