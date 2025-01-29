Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is on the verge of a high-profile transfer to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, sparking mixed reactions among football fans and analysts.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has reportedly passed medical tests ahead of the proposed move and according to Sky Sports Germany, Leverkusen have agreed to a €60 million deal with the Saudi club.

Boniface is set to earn an astonishing €15 million per season (over N2.5bn), a significant increase from his current wages in Germany.

Al Nassr, currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League are actively strengthening its squad, which already includes football icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozović, and Aymeric Laporte.

The Saudi club has been searching for a top-class striker, with Boniface and Aston Villa’s Jhon Durán emerging as the primary targets.

Boniface was excused from Leverkusen training on Tuesday, as negotiations progressed.

His manager, Xabi Alonso, confirmed that discussions between the clubs were ongoing, with Boniface at the heart of the deal.

If the deal is finalised, he will become the second-most expensive departure in Leverkusen’s history, behind Kai Havertz, who moved to Chelsea for €80 million in 2020.

Fans divided

The potential switch has generated divided opinions among fans and analysts.

Some believe that at 24, Boniface is leaving European football too soon, while others argue that the financial security and experience of playing alongside elite players in Saudi Arabia are worth the move.

A fan identified as Mr Nigerian Football expressed disappointment over the decision, he wrote on his X page: “If Boniface had stayed in Europe for four more seasons, Saudi clubs would have come for him with triple the offer. Look at Vinícius Jr. and others. Europe didn’t even see the best of him.”

However, another fan also on X, Louis Edaba, believes that training alongside players like Ronaldo and Mané could elevate Boniface’s game, stating: “There’s an opportunity for him to get better. Can you imagine if he stays focused in training? The levels of improvement he can achieve will be massive.”

On the other hand, some fans believe the move is justified. Temi Chris dismissed concerns over Boniface’s departure from Europe, saying: “He has won the league in Europe, played in the Europa League final, and even finished as the tournament’s top scorer. He has nothing to prove to anybody. He’s an African and a Nigerian—let him go secure the bag!”

Others argue that unless Boniface was moving to Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Bayern Munich, there were no major challenges left for him in European football.

Career path

Boniface’s rise in European football has been remarkable.

After excelling at Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, he joined Leverkusen in July 2023 for €20.5 million and played a crucial role in their historic unbeaten Bundesliga-winning season.

His goal-scoring ability has been evident throughout his career, with impressive spells at Bodø/Glimt in Norway, Union SG in Belgium, and now Leverkusen in Germany.

His performances earned him the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year award after winning the monthly prize four times in a single season.

Despite an injury-hit campaign that has limited his appearances this term, Boniface has still managed to score eight goals in 15 matches for Leverkusen.

His impending move to Al Nassr would see him play alongside Ronaldo, forming a formidable attacking partnership in the Saudi Pro League.

