Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have reportedly stepped up its efforts to secure the signature of Bayer Leverkusen’s prolific striker, Victor Boniface.

The Nigerian forward, who has been in scintillating form for the Bundesliga club though limited by injuries this term is now at the centre of a high-stakes negotiation as Al Nassr looks to bolster its attacking options with one of Europe’s most promising talents.

Boniface open to Saudi move

According to reliable sources, including renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Victor Boniface has already expressed openness to a potential move to Al Nassr.

This comes after Bayer Leverkusen agreed to enter negotiations with the Saudi club, signaling a possible departure for the 24-year-old striker.

Boniface, who joined Leverkusen in 2023 from Union Saint-Gilloise, has quickly established himself as a key player in Xabi Alonso’s squad, contributing both goals and assists in the Bundesliga and European competitions.

The talks between the two clubs are now focused on finalising the financial details of the deal, including the transfer fee for Leverkusen and the personal terms for Boniface.

A delegation from Al Nassr has been in Germany since Monday to facilitate the negotiations, underscoring the seriousness of their interest in the Nigerian international.

Adding fuel to the transfer rumors, Boniface was notably absent from Bayer Leverkusen’s training session on Tuesday.

While the club has not officially commented on the reason for his absence, sources close to the situation suggest that the striker’s non-participation is directly linked to the ongoing negotiations with Al Nassr.

The Saudi delegation’s presence in Germany has intensified speculation that a deal could be imminent, with both parties working to iron out the finer details of the transfer.

Xabi Alonso confirmed the possibility of a deal for Victor Boniface to Al Nassr:

“There is this situation and I understand that. There are discussions with the club”.

“We have to wait. We’re preparing for the game without Boni of course” the Spaniard declared during a pre match press conference on Tuesday.

Ambitious transfer strategy

Al Nassr’s pursuit of Boniface is part of a broader strategy by Saudi Pro League clubs to attract top-tier talents from Europe.

Following the high-profile signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and the likes of Sadio Mane in recent years, the league has positioned itself as a major player in the global football market.

During the last transfer window, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen was a subject of speculation for a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

The move fell through; leading to the striker’s last minute move to Turkey for a loan deal with Galatasaray.

