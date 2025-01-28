South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have discussed the possibility of a ceasefire agreement in DR Congo amidst the ongoing conflict between the Congolese force and the M23 rebel group.

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, the heads of state agreed that it was urgent to resume peace talks with the goal of reaching a lasting cease-fire agreement.

In a post shared on X, the South African Presidency disclosed that the heads of state discussed the recent development in the eastern parts of Congo and the death of peacekeeping officials under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

“President @CyrilRamaphosa held a telephone call with President @PaulKagame of Rwanda to discuss the recent developments in the Eastern DRC and the escalation in fighting that has resulted in the deaths of SAMIRC peacekeepers.

“The two heads of state have agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict,” the post read.

The recent attack in eastern Congo involved military operatives from South Africa, Malawi, and Uruguay attempting to stop the advance of the M23 rebel fighters in Goma which led to the death of several peacekeeping soldiers.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of people are wounded, with bodies lying in the streets of Goma after M23 attempted to advance and state-backed troops countered them on Monday.

Why there is conflict in Congo

M23, an abbreviation for the March 23 Movement, is a Congolese rebel army created in 2012 after former Congolese troops rebelled against the Congolese government.

The group had accused the government of failing to implement the 2009 agreement by integrating Tutsi fighters into the army, protecting minorities and distributing resources evenly.

Soon after its formation in 2012, the M23 rebel group swiftly captured Congolese territories, including Goma. But their actions drew widespread condemnation and sparked allegations of human rights abuses and war crimes.

Under pressure, the group was forced to abandon Goma. It also suffered crushing defeats at the hands of the Congolese military and UN forces, ultimately driving the rebels out of the country.

A subsequent agreement promised to integrate M23 fighters into the national army and protect Tutsis.

However, by 2021, the group returned to armed conflict, citing the government’s failure to honour its commitments.

Since its return, the rebel group has made further territorial gains, capturing the towns of Katale, Masisi, Minova and Sake, and now Goma.

Increasing humanitarian crisis

The Congolese government, alongside the UN, had long accused Rwanda of providing M23 with soldiers and weapons in a bid to control the mineral-rich part of the country.

Rwanda has, however, denied the charge and accused the DRC of harbouring members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda. This rebel group was involved in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

However, the UN estimates there are up to 4,000 Rwandan soldiers in the DRC.

The UN also warned of an increasing humanitarian crisis due to the recent attack on Goma, with hospitals overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has raised alarm over the risk that recent fighting in Goma could cause samples of Ebola and other pathogens held in a laboratory to escape.

According to the ICRC regional director for Africa, Patrick Youssef, “The Red Cross is very concerned about the situation in the laboratory of the national biomedical research institute, which is facing a risk of power cuts, as well as a question of preserving the samples that may be affected by the clashes.”

He warned of “unimaginable consequences if the samples, including the Ebola virus that it contains, were to spread.”

