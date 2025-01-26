The United Nations is set to temporarily relocate non-essential staff from Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, amidst heightened security concerns in the region.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the UN mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO.

This move, undertaken by the UN body, aims to ensure the safety of staff while maintaining uninterrupted operations in the country.

The relocation of administrative staff and others in North Kivu is a response to the deteriorating security situation and intensifying hostilities involving the non-State armed group M23, which has been fighting against the Congolese government.

According to MONUSCO, the precautionary measure safeguards staff safety while ensuring the UN’s vital operations in the region remain uninterrupted.

The UN has reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu, despite the challenges posed by the security situation.

“This transfer does not affect the UN’s unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu,” MONUSCO said.

MONUSCO noted that the area had experienced a resurgence of non-State armed groups in the past, and clashes between the M23 and Congolese government troops had intensified in recent times.

“Sadly, combatants from M23 have killed the military governor of North Kivu, and some 400,000 people have been displaced in North and South Kivu since the beginning of this year alone, as reported by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

“Essential UN personnel are remaining on the ground, sustaining critical operations such as food distribution, medical assistance, shelter, and protection for vulnerable communities,” MONUSCO said.

The UN is working closely with humanitarian partners and national authorities to ensure lifesaving assistance reaches those most in need and prevent any threat against civilians.

The temporary relocation of staff will be reassessed based on the evolution of the security situation, with the aim of fully restoring the presence as soon as conditions allow.

“The United Nations reaffirms its deep commitment to the people of North Kivu,” the UN mission said.

Also, UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for an immediate end to the fighting, noting that the conflict has taken a devastating toll on the Congolese and the entire region.

On Friday, the UN agency’s chief of office in Goma, Abdoulaye Barry, said that the situation is becoming increasingly unsafe for both civilians and aid teams.

(NAN)

