Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent Nigeria at the 2025 annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland.

Stanley Nkwocha, senior special assistant to the President on the Media & Communications Office of the Vice-President, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nkwocha explained that the Vice-President would join world leaders, top business executives and representatives of development partners at the meeting.

According to him, Mr Shettima and world leaders would discuss the state of the world economy to improve its conditions.

He added that while in Davos, the vice president would hold bilateral meetings with other leaders and participate in workshops and forums slated for the annual gathering.

He said that during the meeting, Mr Shettima would attend a workshop entitled “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets.”

According to him, the African Development Bank will organise the workshop in collaboration with the World Economic Forum to boost the flow of capital into Africa’s frontier markets.

He further stated that the workshop for the Congress Centre in Jakobshorn would scale solutions that build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient continent.

” Top on the agenda will be an announcement of the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa, in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

” It will foster partnerships between public and private sector leaders interested in mobilising investment in Africa’s frontier markets, among others,” he said.

Mr Nkwocha said the Vice-President would attend a dinner for Heads of State, government and international organisations.

He also said that Mr Shettima would attend the Annual Meeting and 2025 Crystal Awardees of the International Business Council and Strategic Partners, slated for Kurpark Village, Eiger.

He added that the Vice-President would also co-chair a forum on “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa”, slated for the Pischa Congress Centre.

According to him, the session would provide a dynamic platform for forward-thinking dialogue on digital trade.

He added that the session would look at the crucial role of the private sector in advancing the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol adopted by the African Union (AU) Heads of State/government in January 2024.

As a panellist, Mr Nkwocha said that Mr Shettima would attend a Stakeholder Dialogue entitled “Global Risks 2025.”

He said the Vice-President would accompany top government officials, including Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Aisha Rimi.

He said the Vice-President will return to Abuja after his engagements in Davos.

(NAN)

