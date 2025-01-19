In February 2023, Kasarachi Aniagolu, 26, experienced a horrifying incident while simply doing her job as a journalist. She was kidnapped, received a death threat, and was sexually harassed by police officers who were arbitrarily arresting people in Zone 4, Abuja.

“That day, I observed something unusual as people were being randomly arrested and shoved into police vans. I decided to inquire and ask questions,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

Her experience is just one example of over 100 attacks on journalists in Nigeria during the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

During the EndBadGovernance protest in August 2023, more than 64 journalists were reportedly attacked and shot at, with several sustaining gun injuries. These unlawful attacks continued to occur, mostly perpetuated by security agents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

