The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed one person dead in a clash between the Omege-Agalagu and Ukwuinyima communities in the Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, explained that the incident started when two youths from the two communities fought, and one of them from Omege was stabbed.

“The person was rushed to the hospital but later died. Due to his death, members of his community launched an attack against each other, and houses were burnt especially the thatch roofs.

“Our men were mobilised to stop them from causing more trouble. Peace has returned to the area, and an investigation has started to find the root cause of the matter.

“We have also arrested the man that stabbed the victim,” the spokesperson said.

