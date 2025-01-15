Troops of the Nigerian army have killed eight suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

IPOB is a group seeking the independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out of the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

The spokesperson of Operation Udo Ka of the Nigerian army, Jonah Unuakhalu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the troops also arrested five other IPOB fighters.

How it happened

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said the eight IPOB members were killed in separate operations conducted by the troops in Anambra State.

The army spokesperson said the troops encountered the IPOB fighters at their camp in Ogunka, a community in the Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

“During the firefight, the irredentists attempted to flee through their escape route but were engaged by the blocking force neutralising five of the irredentists,” he said.

Two AK-47 rifles, one pump action gun, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and an amp battery used for detonating the IED were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the military.

Mr Unuakhalu said in an earlier operation on 8 January, the troops killed three additional IPOB fighters in Orsumoghu, a community in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operation unfortunately resulted in the death of a soldier.

“On further scan of the area, two IED cylinders about to be buried by the roadside by the irredentists were discovered, and in the process of detonating the IED, it exploded, and one soldier paid the supreme price,” the army spokesperson said.

Arrest of five IPOB fighters

Mr Unuakhalu said that in another operation on Monday, troops of the Nigerian army arrested five suspected IPOB/ESN members in Anambra State.

The Army spokesperson said the IPOB fighters were arrested while driving a black Ford SUV along Ogboji Aguluezechukwu Road in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects, on reaching the Forward Operating Base checkpoint, decided to open the barricades to gain access into the base. However, the vigilant troops were able to stop them,” he said.

“On further search of the vehicle, the troops recovered one locally-made pistol, three live cartridges and nine mobile phones.”

Illegal oil bunkering

Mr Unuakhalu said troops of Operation Udo Ka intensified their fight against illegal oil bunkering in the South-east on Monday.

“During the operation, troops discovered an illegal oil bunkering site with 15 cooking drums, five reservoirs containing approximately 5,000 litres of illegally refined dual purpose kerosene, 1,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and a hose of 2km long which were destroyed,” he said.

Foiled kidnap attack

Mr Unuakhalu also said that troops of Sector 1 of the Nigerian army recently foiled a kidnap attack in Enugu State.

The spokesperson said the operation was in response to a distress call about the kidnapping of passengers travelling along Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the kidnappers were also attacking other passengers in the boundary between Enugu and Kogi States.

“The combined troops comprising the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and other security agencies moved swiftly into action and went in pursuit of the kidnappers through their escaping route.

“The troops forced them to release all the kidnapped passengers in batches, with the last two of their victims released yesterday (Tuesday). Efforts are still ongoing to discover the kidnappers’ den,” Mr Unuakhalu said.

Force commander’s appeal

The Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Udo Ka, Hassan Taiwo-Dada, has appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the troops by providing “timely, reliable and credible information” to aid in the fight against insecurity in the South-east, Mr Unuakhalu said.

Mr Taiwo-Dada, a major general and also the general officer commanding, 82 Division of the Nigerian army, noted that security is everyone’s responsibility.

The force commander assured that the troops of Operation Udo Ka would continue to work in the South-east in compliance with the law and rules of engagement.

