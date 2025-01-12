The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday, saluted the men and officers of the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and bravery, leading to the gradual defeat of those carrying out terror attacks against the country.

The governor gave the commendation at the interdenominational service, marking the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at the Government House Chapel in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Mr Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, commended the military for remaining undaunted despite losing many of its officers and men to the fight against terrorists operating as Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers.

He called on Nigerians to remember the sacrifices of soldiers and their families, urging support for those currently fighting and those who have been injured or lost their lives in service to the nation.

Stating that Nigerians won’t forget the exploits of the war veterans, the governor said the service was organised to remember and pray for the brave military officers and soldiers who fought in various battles to defend the unity of the country.

Addressing the congregation, the Ekiti State governor said, “Many of these gallant officers paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives at the battlefields, while others suffered life-altering injuries. It is, therefore, essential to reach out to the families of those who lost their lives and to those who were wounded.

“I pay tribute to our heroes, the veterans who fought so that we may live in peace. It is crucial for the government, and indeed all Nigerians, to show support and care for these veterans, as this will serve as an incentive for our military personnel and strengthen our national defence.

“While we remember our past heroes, we also take this opportunity to commend and pray for all our military personnel who are still actively engaged in defending the country against insurgents in many parts of Nigeria

“We applaud the bravery and sacrifices of these courageous soldiers, and we pray that God continues to keep them safe. I must also emphasise that this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is particularly important to us in Ekiti State”.

“As we express our gratitude to God for this significant achievement, we thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for choosing our brother for this esteemed position.”

Mr Oyebanji urged public and private organisations to support the past heroes and their families by reaching out to them during this annual celebration and throughout the year.

“Let us give these families a reason to feel proud that their husbands, fathers, and sons died for our nation. We must also provide support to the military as they work diligently to ensure our safety and security. Development is more readily achieved in a safe and secure environment”.

In his submission, the General Officer Commanding (GoC), 2 Division, Obinna Onubogu, lauded the government at all levels for unquantifiable support in the fight against unscrupulous elements trying to make Nigeria unsafe.

Mr Onubogu, a major general, pledged continuous commitment and loyalty of the servicemen to the government, saying they won’t relent in their efforts to restore peace to the nation so that Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed.

In his sermon, the Ekiti State Government’s House Chaplain, Segun Awolumate, who spoke copiously on the topic: “Commanded to Destroy,” charged the servicemen to bear in mind that they own a mandate to protect the interest of Nigerians by restoring peace to beleaguered areas and make the nation indivisible.

Mr Awolumate urged the military officers to be loyal and serve diligently by rising against all forms of insurrection, pummeling the nation, causing deaths and panic, and creating an atmosphere of unrest among the citizens.

