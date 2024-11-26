The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has inaugurated a 32-member Screening and Aviation Monitoring Committee for the 2025 Hajj air carriers and cargo conveyors.

The commission also inaugurated a separate committee comprising six members to run the secretariat of the screening and aviation committee.

This was contained in a statement by NAHCON Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Usara, on Tuesday.

The inauguration, attended by the NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Saleh, and its commissioners, took place at the Hajj house in Abuja.

It was followed by the opening of application forms for the issuance of Hajj Licence for the airlift of the 2025 pilgrims from Nigeria.

The 32-member committee, chaired by NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Inspection and Licencing (OILS), Anofi Olanrewaju-Elegushi, draws its membership from the commission, the aviation industry, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the presidency and the security agencies.

“The composition of the Committees includes five representatives from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, three from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and one member each from Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). Similarly, one member each was drawn from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). Others are NAHCON Board members representing each geo-political zone of the country, NAHCON Heads of Aviation, Procurement, Legal, Internal Audit, Special Duties as well as Board Member representing the Aviation industry.

“Eleven airlines, including two from Saudi Arabia sent applications indicating interest in the airlift of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj. From Saudi Arabia, under the airlift, bilateral agreements are FlyNas and Flyadeal. Nine applications are from Nigerian airline companies; they are Air Peace, GYRO Air Limited, Max Air Ltd, Nahco Aviance, Tarco Aviation, Umra Airline Limited standing for Ethiopian Airlines, UMZA Aviation Services Limited, Value Jet and Trebet Aviation Ltd.

“Meanwhile, five cargo companies applied for excess luggage transportation. They are Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Cargo Zeal Technologies, Qualla Investment, Kiswah Logistics Services Limited, and Sokodeke Global Travels and Cargo,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: NAHCON disowns fake agents negotiating 2025 Hajj contracts

In his remarks, Mr Saleh, a professor, described the inauguration as an important activity that demands commitment due to the magnitude of work involved and its significance to successful Hajj operations.

He urged the members to work within the terms of reference in order to provide excellent services to pilgrims.

Among those that attended the event are the Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Abubakar Bello, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aid, Rabi’u Pan-Uku, and the Chairman House Committee on Muslim Pilgrimage, Jaafaru Muhammad.

