No fewer than 13 persons lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash on Saturday at Abule Panu before Ose Bridge along Owo-Ikare highway in Ondo State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State Sector Command confirmed that the accident, which involved two buses, occurred at about 10 a.m.

Sector Commander, Samuel Ibitoye, said although 14 persons were involved, 13 persons were burnt beyond recognition, while one person was rescued alive with serious injuries.

“As at press time, eyewitness account indicated that the bus coming from Ikare axis had a tyre burst which led to loss of control and a resultant head-on collision with the bus loaded with fabric coming from Owo axis,” Mr Ibitoye said.

“Immediately after the collision, the two buses went (up) in flames. The men of FRSC, Police and Fire Service were swiftly at the crash scene for rescue.

“The injured victim was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owo while the dead ones were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Drivers are advised to exercise patience on the roads and passionately maintain their vehicles while passengers are encouraged to speak out against dangerous driving because road safety is a concern of all.”

In November two men were crushed to death in a road accident which occurred in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Only last week three policemen and a civilian died tragically when they were overrun by a truck also in Ore.

Similarly, on 3 December, a commercial motorcycle operator was knocked down and killed by a driver along Epinmi Road in Akoko North West, raising tensions between the operators’ union and the police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

