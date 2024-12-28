No fewer than 13 people died in a ghastly auto crash on Saturday in Ondo State. The accident happened at Abule Panu before Ose Bridge along the Owo-Ikare highway.
The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State Sector Command, said the accident involved two buses and occurred at about 10 a.m.
The Sector Commander, Samuel Ibitoye, said although 14 persons were involved, 13 persons were burnt beyond recognition, while one person was rescued with serious injuries.
“As at press time, eyewitness accounts indicated that the bus coming from Ikare axis had a tyre burst which led to the loss of control and a resultant head-on collision with the bus loaded with fabric coming from Owo axis,” Mr Ibitoye said.
“Immediately after the collision, the two buses went up in flames. The men of FRSC, police and fire service were swiftly at the crash scene for rescue.
“The injured victim was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owo while the dead ones were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.
“Drivers are advised to exercise patience on the roads and passionately maintain their vehicles while passengers are encouraged to speak out against dangerous driving because road safety is a concern of all.”
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Saturday’s accident adds to the fatal crashes in Ondo State in recent weeks.
In November, two men were killed in a road accident in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Last week, three policemen and a civilian died when they were overrun by a truck also in Ore.
On 3 December, a commercial motorcycle rider was knocked down and killed by a driver along Epinmi Road in Akoko North West.
