The wife of the late former governor of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has launched an attack on the Ondo State Government and the Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over plans to hold a memorial lecture for the former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Mrs Akeredolu strongly rejected the plans, saying she and her family were unaware of the lecture.

She also described the planned lecture as a “yahoo” or “419” lecture.

About lecture

The Ondo State Government has scheduled to organise a memorial lecture in honour of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Friday in Akure.

According to the government, the lecture is to honour the late governor’s legacies, especially his role in protecting the people against those described as vandals.

Mrs Akeredolu-Anyanwu kicks

Her reaction to the lecture was in a statement titled “Re: Purported Aketi lecture by Ondo State Government,” and she posted on her verified X account that she alleged that the governor may be trying to make money from the lecture.

Her statement reads: “Lucky can’t be serious! Which legacy? Mtcheew. Lecture, my foot! This is not for Aketi because I and my family are not aware. Damn it!

“As the saying goes, You and your co-travellers cannot shave Aketi’s head in his absence. You cannot weep more than the bereaved. This is an insidious propaganda carried too far! Lucky, you are preoccupied with rubbishing Aketi’s legacy; you can’t succeed, anyway. Anybody close to Aketi and Arabinrin becomes your enemy. Your minions are scared to get close; otherwise, they lose their appointments. Now you want to pretend by organising one yeye lecture for Aketi’s memorial as an entry point to chop money on Aketi’s head. You are on your own o! If this is not #yahoo #419 lecture, tell me what it is!”

Government reacts

However, the state government has insisted it will go ahead with the scheduled lecture despite opposition by the late former governor’s wife.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan, posted on his Facebook handle, “Please, join us on Friday as we honour our former governor”.

Mr Adeniyan also posted the flier of the event.

Jingle of the lecture has been aired on broadcast media and circulated on social media platforms.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu died on the 27th of December, 2023, after an unsuccessful battle with illness.

Before then, he had issues with the deputy over allegations of disloyalty.

Although there were attempts to impeach Mr Aiyedatiwa, the plots were thwarted by legal encumbrances he initiated.

The bad blood between Mr Aiyedatiwa and the Akeredolus worsened after the former governor died and Mr Aiyedatiwa took over as a governor.

He also won reelection on 16 November despite strong forces against him.

