Wife of the late Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said those who abused their wives mocked her late husband for treating her lovingly.

In a tribute to her late husband, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during his funeral at Saint Andrews Church, Imola, Owo, on Friday, Mrs Akeredolu noted that “in civilised climes, if you beat your wife, jail awaits you, even if you are a governor.”

“They marvel that a Nigerian man can love his wife. To them, na only Oyibo (white) man dey love,” she said.

Despite not mentioning any names, her comments were believed to be in apparent reference to a recent outburst by one of her husband’s aides, who had criticised the late governor for being weak in dealing with his matrimonial affairs.

According to the former Ondo First Lady, her husband had left her “alone to face all manners of mockery.”

“You just left me, just like that. It hurts badly; it hurts. Now alone to face all manners of mockery. Not a few lashed out that you were a weakling because you loved me,” she said.

“I don’t think so. In their homes, while growing up, they saw their mothers trampled upon as doormats, beaten up like punch bags.

“They copied the template and treated their wives as pieces of furniture that can be easily discarded as trash. And in many instances, the subjugation was garnished with beatings while the community looked the other way and remained unperturbed as gender-based violence reigned supreme nationwide,” Mrs Akeredolu added.

She also described the former Ondo governor as a lovely, passionate and caring man.

“Na love at first sight brought us together, biko. No be juju! Na love make me cross the Niger. That love at first sight turned out to be true and pure. And you were proud to say it. You were proud to show it.

“You were even prouder to tell the people of Ondo State, and beyond, that we were a team. You were audacious to tell your people that ‘you voted for one but got two’ – testimony of my positive contribution to your life and career, emotionally and intellectually,” the tribute further read.

Insisting that her husband was never a weakling, Mrs Akeredolu pointed out that the late Akeredolu respected and gave her honour despite being the state governor.

She recalled her differences with her late husband on religious matters. She noted that she was able to manage him as they grew on with the union, even though her stance frustrated him often.

“We differed on one aspect, though. Religion. Your were religious and wore your faith on your sleeves. I’m not. With no apologies. You were frustrated. Yet, we managed to work it out by harnessing our communication skills.

“You came to terms with my position on religion and respected my choice of pragmatism. And a peaceful home we built by respecting each other’s idiosyncrasies, supporting each other’s career pathways and loving each other at the same time.

“That you were courageous and fearless are now like a radio jingle on the lips of all and sundry,” Mrs Akeredolu added in her unique tribute that has left tongues wagging.

Mr Akeredolu was buried in Owo, his hometown, amid tributes and eulogies from dignitaries and personalities.

